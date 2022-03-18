Court dismisses former Acadia prof's lawsuit against school, orders him to pay $20K

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has dismissed a former Acadia University professor's lawsuit against the school and its faculty association as "meritless" and ordered him to pay them $10,000 each to cover their court costs.

In a decision dated Monday, Justice Ann Smith had harsh words for plaintiff Rakesh (Rick) Mehta, saying his many emails to the court, as well as his refusal to follow advice from court staff about proper communications, wasted judicial resources.

"Dr. Mehta seems to think that he can abuse the processes of this court with impunity. He cannot," Smith wrote.

"The time it has taken to deal with Dr. Mehta's meritless claims and voluminous email messages ... have taken away from time better spent by the court and court officials on legitimate disputes between other litigants."

Mehta's firing from the university in 2018 sparked a debate about free speech on campus because he had established a reputation for controversial opinions, such as calling multiculturalism a scam and saying the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a vehicle for "endless apologies and compensation."

Smith's decision notes the former psychology professor was awarded a $50,000 settlement by the university after he was dismissed, but an arbitrator found in 2019 he had breached the settlement by publicly sharing some of its details. Arbitrator William Kaplan determined the university was therefore no longer obligated to pay him.

Smith says Mehta referred to Kaplan as "Silly Billy" in his communications with the court.

Mehta represented himself when the case was heard on Jan. 24, and Smith said his position was "difficult to describe." Ultimately, he asked to be paid the $50,000 as well as additional compensation of about $3 million.

Smith's decision says Mehta made several allegations in his statement of claim, including that he was fired based on the university's opinions. Those claims, she said, did not fall under the jurisdiction of the court and hence they were dismissed.

Mehta must pay Acadia University and the Acadia University Faculty Association each $10,000 by May 30, Smith ruled. Her decision says the case cost the faculty association nearly $35,000, while the university itself did not disclose its costs.

"Dr. Mehta is free to spend his own money in pursuit of frivolous claims and personal attacks against counsel and the court, but that comes with costs' consequences," Smith wrote. "He is not free to cause other parties to have to expend legal fees to respond to such claims and attacks."

When reached Friday, Mehta said by Facebook message that he is happy with the decision because "it reflects badly on the justice system." He said the court has defamed him, adding "institutions such as law, medicine, and education" are corrupted by "social justice ideology."

In an email Friday, Acadia University spokeswoman Sherri Turner said: "There's little to say other than the university respects the decision."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.