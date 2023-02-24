Court hears accused was distraught following crash

OPP Const. Derek Rumble described the commotion surrounding the crash site as he testified at the impaired driving trial of Cindy Peters of Southwold.

He said when he arrived, the body of Amanda Manion-Lewington, 20, was found in the driver seat however her legs were straddling the console of the car and into the passenger side.

Rumble said, “She appeared motionless...she had no vital signs,” as he investigated further he saw a bottle of Bacardi in the vehicle.

Court heard that Peters, Manion-Lewington and another woman, Kaylee Antone had been drinking together prior to the crash on Oneida of the Thames First Nation on March 11, 2020.

Once Peters was rushed to hospital the officer said he followed the accused and interviewed her there.

“She was making utterances that she killed her friend,” said Rumble. “She [Peters] said that she was driving...they were drinking.”

The officer said Peters got emotional and started crying adding that, “At one point she was making comments about wanting to die.”

Peters is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving.

She has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is slated to last 10 days and resumes next week.

In 2018, Peters sister Beulah was killed by an impaired driver who is still waiting to be sentenced.