Court hears appeal of Alberta man found guilty of murder, extortion
An Alberta man found guilty of trying to extort a businessman for $1 million and killing a random stranger is appealing his conviction.
Robert Hoefman was convicted of first-degree murder and extortion by a jury in Medicine Hat, Alta., in 2021.
Court heard that in 2017, after sending a number of letters to the business owner demanding the cash, Hoefman stabbed James Satre to death as a warning.
Hoefman was caught on camera near a bait bag full of cut up paper, his DNA was found on some of the letters and his prescription glasses were discovered under the victim.
Hoefman, who represented himself at a hearing today before the Alberta Court of Appeal, says much of the evidence against him was obtained illegally.
The three-member panel reserved its decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
