Court hears from officer who arrested Ali, accused of sexually assaulting, killing 13-year-old girl

Const. Jason Cutler took the stand Thursday, recalling the events that led to the arrest of Ibrahim Ali in September of 2018.

Cutler says he was in the passenger seat of a police vehicle searching for Ali who was believed to be in a Dodge Caravan. His partner, he says, swerved into oncoming traffic in order stop the vehicle.

“He proceeded to drive on an angle into oncoming traffic, blocking the vehicle’s path, and forcing it to stop,” said Cutler, recalling his partner’s actions on that day.

Cutler says Ali, wanted for the alleged murder of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found 14 months earlier in Burnaby's Central Park, co-operated with the arrest.

“He walked with me. There was no struggle, minimal effort was used just to simply guide him and cuff his arm,” Cutler told the court.

The Crown also questioned Cutler on the process of bringing Ali into the Burnaby RCMP detachment, showing video of Ali at the detachment which has not yet been released by the court.

Court adjourned before the defence began its cross-examination of Cutler.

Prior to Cutler’s testimony, a building manager and former Burnaby RCMP police officer testified regarding the surveillance video gathered from the Burnaby condo building where the victim lived.

The Crown’s line of questioning appears to establish a timeline of events with video showing the victim coming and going from the building several times that day through the front entrance.

The defence, however, argued that the surveillance video doesn’t tell the whole story as side doors and the building’s emergency exit do not have surveillance video and could have been accessed by the victim.

The victim cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.