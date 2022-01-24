Court martial begins for Edmonton reservist accused of making racist remarks

A court martial began Monday for an Edmonton reservist accused of making racist remarks as well as observing fellow reservists while they showered.

Cpl. Gordan Reid, a combat engineer, is charged with four counts under the National Defence Act: two counts of cruel or disgraceful conduct and one count each of abuse of subordinates, and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The charges follow a series of three alleged incidents at the Debney Armoury in Edmonton that occurred in June of 2019.

Reid is accused of observing a fellow reservist in the shower and later ordering a reservist to shower with him.

He’s also accused of making racist remarks about Indigenous Canadians to an Indigenous reservist in a separate incident.

Reid pleaded not guilty to all four charges on Monday.

The court martial proceedings are scheduled for two weeks.