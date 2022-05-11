Court of Queen's Bench decision sheds new light on child abduction case

A decision from the Court of Queen’s Bench, which only recently became available to the public, outlines new facts on what happened between a missing seven-year-old girl and her father.

On Feb.24, Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, was arrested on an abduction after he refused to return his daughter to her mother, Mariecar Latina Jackson, on the day they agreed upon.

Mariecar said Michael took their daughter because he did not want her to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Between Nov. 10 and Feb. 22, Mariecar, who has full custody of the girl, had no contact with her daughter except for a telephone call on Nov. 21. During those three months, the child did not attend school.

Mariecar “applied for an Order compelling the return of the child to her and for the assistance of the police in enforcing any such Order” which was granted by a judge on Nov. 26, according to the decision of Justice Megaw.

The public court documents from the Family Law Division, dated April 20, show RCMP negotiated with Michael through a third party in an effort to return the girl to her mother.

In her affidavit sworn March 4, Mariecar said RCMP approached her about whether or not she would agree to not vaccinate her daughter if she was returned.

“Through my counsel, I provided a letter to Michael, along with an Affidavit, the terms being that if Michael returned [X], I would agree to not vaccinate [X] and provide him an original copy of the Affidavit,” her affidavit read. “My understanding from the RCMP is that they provided the letter and Affidavit to Michael.”

Despite this undertaking, Michael continued to refuse to return their child and refused to communicate with Mariecar or her legal counsel.

“RCMP officers advised me on several occasions that Michael’s “demands” were “escalating” in relation to his requests of me, regarding the family law matters pending,” Mariecar’s affidavit further read.

RCMP located Michael and the child in Vernon, B.C. on Feb. 24, where Mariecar flew to bring her child back.

Mariecar had applied for an Order finding Michael in contempt of the Order of Justice Layh, dated Nov. 26 and the Order of Justice McCreary, dated Jan. 5. The Order she applied for sought to have Michael held in custody to answer to the contempt and be sentenced to 90 days in jail.

On March 11, the contempt application was returned before Justice Megaw.

“At that time, the mother also applied for an Order suspending the father’s parenting of the child and further restraining his contact with both the mother and the child,” the decision read. “As the father was in custody, he did not oppose the relief sought.”

A statement provided to CTV News by the RCMP on Wednesday read, "as result of a complex three-month-long investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP, officers located and arrested Michael Gordon Jackson on February 24, 2022 and reunited a little girl with her relieved mother. As charges against Michael Gordon Jackson are still before the courts, we are unable to provide further comment."

CTV News reached out to Michael’s legal counsel named in the document but he could not comment on the matter.

Michael is currently in custody and is criminally charged in connection with the abduction and failing to abide by a court order. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday morning.