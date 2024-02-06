Court order will help Greater Sudbury find out what happened to $1.5M stolen by fraudsters

A judge has granted Greater Sudbury’s motion to have financial institutions reveal the paper trail left behind after the city was defrauded of $1.5 million in December.

As reported in January, fraudsters hacked the email of a city contractor and tricked city staff into sending the money to the fraudsters.

The city began a court action, seeking a judicial order to have the banks involved reveal where the money went.

“The city's matter was heard today by Justice Penny, the co-lead of the Commercial List in Toronto,” the city said in a news release Tuesday evening.

“The justice agreed that the evidence presented in the city’s court documents supported the conclusion that the city was defrauded by persons unknown. The Bank of Nova Scotia was ordered to disclose all information and documents related to the subject account, including account opening information, deposits and disbursements.”

Penny also ordered the Bank of Nova Scotia, RBC and any other financial institution into which any portion of the city’s funds were deposited “to freeze the accounts into which the proceeds have been deposited, and disclose all information required to trace the funds, and return the funds to the city, to the extent they are traceable.”

The case will return to court in Toronto Feb. 16 for an update on the status of the case.