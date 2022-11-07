Court resumes for closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial

The trial of Dillon Whitehawk resumed this week following a six-week adjournment.

Both the Crown and defence counsel delivered closing arguments in the case on Monday at 1 p.m.

Whitehawk, 28, faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of Keesha Bitternose.

Bitternose, 29, died from multiple injuries and a possible gunshot wound on Jan. 2, 2020, according to an autopsy report.

Police found her body days later inside a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5.

Crown prosecutors argue Bitternose’s death was gang-related, planned and deliberate, and they believe she was unlawfully confined at the time.

If the judge finds any one of those arguments to be true, then it should be considered first-degree murder, said Crown prosecutor Adam Breker.

Several Crown witnesses testified during the two-week trial in September, including former gang members, police officers and experts.

Bitternose joined the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang a couple months before her death, one witness testified. She was allegedly trying to work her way up in the ranks.

Whitehawk circulated rumours about Bitternose wanting to “eliminate” another gang member, according to witnesses. Whitehawk and another IM gang member allegedly talked about murdering Bitternose in retaliation, hours before her death.

Evidence shows DNA matching Whitehawk’s was found on the fingertips of a glove left on top of Bitternose at the crime scene. Breker argued that the DNA along with the location of blood spatters at the scene corroborated witness testimony.

When considering the evidence as a whole, “court will find a single and consistent story,” Breker said.

“It shows overwhelmingly that Mr. Whitehawk is guilty of murder and first-degree murder.”

Whitehawk has pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone.

The defence did not call any witnesses to the stand during the trial.

During closing arguments, defence counsel Thomas Hynes submitted Bitternose “suffered an unquestionably gruesome death.”

“However, the right person should be held responsible in her death,” he said.

Two other IM gang members were charged in relation to Bitternose’s death. Both were sentenced to manslaughter, including Kelly Stonechild who pleaded guilty the week before Whitehawk’s trial started.

Hynes called the timing of Stonechild’s guilty plea “suspicious,” and he argued that she is “deflecting the blame away from herself.”

Stonechild is the gang member who Bitternose was allegedly trying to get eliminated. Hynes argued that Stonechild had clear motive and she is the one who should be guilty of first-degree murder.

Hynes said it is improbable that “the woman (Bitternose) who is actively trying to undermine her (Stonechild) just happens to get murdered in front of her eyes.”

The defence poked holes in the Crown’s witnesses, arguing the former gang members who testified were unreliable.

“We suggest at the end of the day the Crown’s evidence simply cannot be trusted,” Hynes said.

Earlier this year, Whitehawk was convicted of two other first-degree murders that took place weeks before Bitternose died. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Justice Janet McMurtry, the presiding judge, cannot take previous convictions into account when making her decision.

McMurtry is scheduled to deliver her decision on Dec. 13.