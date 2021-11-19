Court to hear legal challenge to Manitoba PC Leadership race
The legal challenge by Shelly Glover over the PC Leadership contest will be heard in court on December 23.
Justice James Edmond granted the expedited one-day hearing just in time for Christmas.
“This is a matter of urgency and public interest.” said Edmond.
With no objections, Edmond ruled the court has jurisdiction to hear the case and that Premier Heather Stefanson can be involved.
Edmond said not only do the parties heading to court have a stake in this, so does the public,
Who have an interest in knowing whether the election of our new Premier is flawed,” he said.
Stefanson defeated Glover by 363 votes on October 30 to win the PC leadership.
Glover claims there were “substantial irregularities” with the PC Party vote count. The claims have not been proven in court.
CTV News is filing a motion to have the December 23rd hearing broadcast.
None of the parties objected to the request.
Justice Edmond remarked the public’s ability to watch court proceedings has been limited by pandemic restrictions.
