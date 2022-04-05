Court to hear opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial

Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, 27, is facing trial for two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Jordan Gaiton Denton and Keenan Scott Toto. He pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday.

Co-crown prosecutor Adam Breker gave his opening remarks to the court on Tuesday morning.

Breker told court Denton, 27, was shot and killed on the 800 block of Robinson Street on Nov. 9, 2019.

Toto, 23, died from a gunshot through the heart, according to autopsy results on Dec. 1, 2019. The alleged shooting happened on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Breker alleged both Denton and Toto were shot and killed in the street by Whitehawk.

In both instances, Breker alleged Whitehawk was a passenger in a vehicle that approached the victims. He said someone in the vehicle asked Denton and Toto about gang affiliation before they were shot.

Breker said at the time of the deaths there was “a war of sorts” between two Regina street gangs: Indian Mafia (IM) and Native Syndicate Killers (NSF).

Whitehawk was trying to work his way up in ranks as a member of IM, the crown alleged.

Breker said both Denton and Toto were in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

The crown’s opening remarks are not considered evidence. Court is expected to hear from first responders, experts, witnesses and people who were in the vehicle with Whitehawk the nights of the alleged shootings, as part of the crown’s arguments.

The trial is expected to last for three weeks. Fourteen jury members were selected to account for the length of the trial and possible illness-related absences.

CROWN CALLS FIRST WITNESSES

The crown questioned its first witnesses regarding the death of Denton.

Regina Police Service (RPS) Cst. Amber Hawker was the first to testify.

During the crown’s questioning, Hawker said she and her partner were dispatched to a house in the 800 block of Robinson Street for a “weapons offence involving a firearm” at 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019.

Court heard the 911 call made by an area-resident the night of the shooting.

The man on the phone told the dispatcher that he “heard a shot and someone going down.” He said his wife was giving the man chest compressions, while he called for help.

When police arrived, Hawker said she took over chest compressions on Denton, while her partner looked for a pulse. They never found one.

Hawker said Denton was identified by a number of tattoos on his face and neck.

Defence lawyer Thomas Hynes focused on Denton’s clothing during the cross-examination of Hawker.

Hawker told court Denton was wearing a grey sweater, tan pants, black shoes, black gloves and a black hat the night he was killed.

Earlier in the day, the crown told court that the colour black is associated with the IM gang. Red is the colour associated with the NSK gang.

Breker argued Denton and Toto were killed because “they were simply believed or loosely suspected” to be rival gang members. He said wearing red anywhere in Regina, especially in the areas where these men were killed, could be “dangerous” whether or not the person is involved in a gang.

During its second witness testimony, the crown submitted residential surveillance videos as evidence.

Video from two different homes in the 700 block of Cameron Street showed a man who appeared to be Denton walking northbound on Cameron Street around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019. Another video showed the man cutting through a vacant lot toward Robinson Street.

In the crown’s opening remarks, Breker said Denton was with an “acquaintance” when he was shot and killed.

In the surveillance videos, court saw the man walking alone and did not appear injured.

During RPS Sgt. Pierre Beauchesne’s testimony, he said one of Denton’s acquaintances lived a block away from the shooting in the 700 block of Robinson Street.

More details to come…