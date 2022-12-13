Court to hear Regina councillors' lawsuit against city manager

A court application filed against Regina’s city manager by two councillors is set to go before a judge on Tuesday morning.

Councillors Andrew Stevens and Dan Leblanc, along with concerned citizen, took legal action against Anderson claiming administration did not including homelessness action in the proposed budget, after committing to.

The hearing is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Court of King’s Bench in Regina.

A motion to end homelessness was brought forward earlier this year by LeBlanc and Stevens. LeBlanc said in June, council voted in favour of including full operational funding to end homelessness in the proposed budget for 2023.

Regina budget deliberations begin on Wednesday at city council.

Last week, a motion of confidence in Anderson was held, with nine councillors voting in favour of Anderson. Stevens and Leblanc recused themselves from the vote.

Mayor Sandra Masters said she held the motion to show Anderson that the majority of council stands with her and that it is important for employees to know their employers respect and support them.

Councillor Bob Hawkins said last week that this was a matter that should have been resolved within council, not in the courts.

With files from CTV News Regina's Stefanie Davis