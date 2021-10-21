Court to learn more about undercover police operation at Calgary murder trial Thursday
The trial of a Calgary man who has admitted to killing his girlfriend but not her young daughter is hearing Thursday about an undercover police operation that helped find their bodies.
Robert Leeming has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Jasmine Lovett and not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.
The mother and toddler were reported missing in April 2019 after they didn't show up for a family dinner.
A few weeks later, two undercover officers approached Leeming on a street.
The trial has heard that, a few hours later, Leeming confided to the officers the location of the bodies.
They were found buried in a shallow grave in a day-use area in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
-
