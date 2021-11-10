Courtenay Fire Department fights challenging trailer home fire
Firefighters in Courtenay dealt with a challenging blaze on Wednesday afternoon.
Large amounts of debris both inside and outside a trailer home caught fire, including some combustible materials.
"(It) definitely does hamper our firefighting operations," said Kurt MacDonald, Courtenay Fire Chief.
"But more importantly, it can really impact the individual who’s trying to get out of their home in the event of an emergency," he said.
The blaze broke out just after 12 p.m. in the 2600-block of Cumberland Road.
When crews arrived, half of the modular home was on fire and spreading to two vehicles and nearby trees.
The fire was eventually put out and firefighters stopped it from spreading to neighbouring properties.
Two people and a pet were inside the home when the fire broke out. Both people received minor injuries and were checked by paramedics at the scene.
A backhoe was brought in to haul away a portion of the modular home to ensure the fire was out.
The fire chief believes the fire started in the living room area of the home, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
