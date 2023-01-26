Courtney Wale found safe in Victoria, nearly 2 weeks after reported missing in Coquitlam

The mother of Courtney Wale says the 21-year-old has been found in Victoria, nearly two weeks after she was reported missing in Metro Vancouver.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed Thursday morning that Wale, who disappeared on Jan. 13, is safe and accounted for.

“The missing woman has been safely located. No further information will be provided at this time,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins wrote in an email to CTV News.

Friends and family believed she could have been in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and searches through the neighbourhood were organized in an effort to find her.