Courts of Queen’s Bench rescheduling in person trials due to omicron variant

The Manitoba Courts are taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A notice released Friday said all Court of Queen’s Bench jury trials scheduled between January 10 and March 4 2022 will have to be rescheduled.

Counsel is being asked to arrange a pre-trial conference with the assigned judge to reschedule the trial date.

Judge Alone Out-of-Custody Trials will also require rescheduling,

Manitoba Courts said the move is in response to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, and the seemingly high rate of transmission even amongst vaccinated people.

It said everyone in the legal profession has a responsibility to do whatever it can to ensure public safety, and make sure legal institutions don’t negatively contribute to the situation.

In custody trials will go ahead as scheduled with the judge and counsel being asked to ensure that all precautions are taken to minimize risk by limiting the number of people in the courtroom, and using video conference when possible.

Previously scheduled civil trials set to proceed in person will be put on hold.

If all parties are represented by council, civil trials already scheduled will take place via video conference, and arrangements should be made by counsel for a pre-trial to ensure all issues surrounding the trial by video conference have been addressed.

Currently scheduled civil trials where all parties are not represented by counsel will be put on hold, those involved should contact the pre-trial judge so they can arrange a pre-trial conference to reschedule a new trial date.

Matters scheduled to judicially assisted dispute resolution will only proceed via video conference.

All scheduled Family and Child Protection Trials where parties are represented by counsel set to proceed between the January 10th and March 4th 2022, will be heard via video conference.

Trials where all parties are not represented by counsel are cancelled, and will be rescheduled by the pre-trial judge.

The Child Protection Intake List and child protection pre-trail conferences will proceed via teleconference, so will The Family Triage Hearing List and The Triage Screening List.

All protection Order Hearing Lists will proceed via telephone conference on the date scheduled.

All trials regarding protection orders are adjourned to the Protection Order Hearing List of February 16th, 2022 for the purpose of rescheduling the trial.

All changes listed in the notice come into effect immediately.