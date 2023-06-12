Coutts accused back in court
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder, alleged to have conspired to kill RCMP officers during the Coutts, Alta., border blockade, appeared in court in Lethbridge on Monday.
Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin were arrested in February 2022 after police seized guns, ammunition and body armor.
Olienick faces an additional charge of making or possessing an explosive device.
During Monday's court appearance, roughly 100 supporters stood outside the courthouse, calling for the four men to be released.
A further 40 to 50 were inside the courtroom to show solidarity.
Fifteen to 20 Lethbridge police officers were on hand to keep the peace, but protesters remained peaceful throughout the day.
Each man is represented by his own lawyer but they are being tried together.
Today was meant to be the start of a three-week trial in front of a judge and jury, but the first day was spent on procedural matters, which are covered by a publication ban.
If convicted, the men could face up to life in prison.
The trial is scheduled to run until June 30.
