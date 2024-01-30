Coutts, Alta., protester given 10 months for driving at RCMP officer
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
An Alberta man has been given 10 months in jail for driving his vehicle at an RCMP officer during the 2022 Coutts border protest.
James Sowery of Flagstaff County, Alta., was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty of assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
During his trial, the court heard Sowery drove his hydrovac truck toward an RCMP constable near a checkpoint on Highway 4 near Milk River on Feb. 14, 2022.
The officer testified Sowery's vehicle was travelling between 60 to 80 km/h and he had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
The truck ran into a pylon instead, the court heard.
Sowery will serve concurrent sentences for both offences.
