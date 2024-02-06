Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody

Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.

The Lethbridge Court of Justice said Jerry Morin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic firearms on Tuesday.

In a similar ruling, Christopher Lysak also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, unauthorized possession of a handgun, an offence that was not on the original indictment.

Additional charges against the pair of men, including conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon and mischief were all withdrawn by the Crown.

Morin and Lysak were both sentenced to time served, which considered they spent two years in custody before the verdict was issued.

As a result, both were freed from custody.

Morin's lawyer, Greg Dunn, issued a written statement saying that his client "steadfastly maintained from the very beginning that he played no part of any alleged conspiracy."

"(He) is relieved and grateful that those charges, and associated allegations, have been withdrawn by the Crown," Dunn said.

While Morin pleaded guilty in the case, Dunn says that doesn't paint the whole picture.

"The charge that Mr. Morin plead(ed) guilty to does not suggest that Mr. Morin at any time took firearms into Coutts, only that he agreed to.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Morin has spent two years in custody of his life awaiting this day. That being said, now that this day is upon him he looks forward to seeing his family and moving on with his life."

Daniel Song, Lysak's lawyer, said his client did not possess the handgun for a dangerous purpose and "did not attend the Coutts protests with the intent to harm anyone."

"He admits that his firearm was loaded with ammunition at the time of police seizure, but denies having loaded and chambered the gun," Song wrote in a statement to CTV News.

"Mr. Lysak will be released today and return home. He looks forward to moving on with his life and his family."

Morin and Lysak were arrested along with 12 other people when an RCMP raid on a protest camp near the Coutts, Alta., border on Feb. 14, 2022, discovered a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick were the two other men charged with conspiracy to commit murder along with Morin and Lysak.