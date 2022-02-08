Coutts border traffic stopped by protesters after Alberta announces end to vaccine passports

Traffic to and from the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. was again blocked by protesters on Tuesday evening.

Protesters have been set up there for more than a week in solidarity with the ongoing protest in Ottawa and similar protests across the country.

The group has vowed not to leave until all provincial health mandates are lifted.

A secondary blockade has also been set up for several days at Milk River, a few kilometres to the north.

RCMP tweeted on Tuesday that traffic in both directions was stopped.

The latest road closure came soon after Premier Jason Kenney announced the province's Exemption Restrictions Program will end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and masking rules are being lifted Monday for schools. Mask rules will remain until March 1, but children age 12 and under will be exempt, starting Monday.

Please be advised the north and southbound lanes to the Coutts border crossing are now closed due to protester's blockade.