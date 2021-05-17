Coventry Gardens' Peace Fountain returns

The annual installation of the Charlie Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain that rests in the water alongside Coventry Gardens is set to take place this week.

The fountain is intended to be operational by Victoria Day, Monday, May 24, 2021.

The Peace Fountain, which is the only international floating fountain in the world, can propel water 70 feet into the air and displays a colourful light show at night.

Please follow social distancing guidelines, and consider mask use if social distancing is a challenge when attending the park.