Cover your plants, frost risk Tuesday morning

Clear skies, light wind and cool(ish) afternoon temperatures today will combine to produce a frost risk for much of central and west-central Alberta Tuesday morning.

The City of Edmonton is not included in the Frost Advisory issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada and temperatures should stay above freezing. But, if you have delicate plants, it might be worth covering them.

Areas just south of the city are included and outer suburbs and areas (particularly low-lying regions) could see a bit of frost in the morning.

This is not expected to be a hard, killing frost. But, temperatures will slip just slightly below zero in many of the areas covered by the advisory.

The Frost Advisory includes: