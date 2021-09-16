Cover your plants, there's a frost risk overnight

A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of Alberta including the City of Edmonton and surrounding regions.

While temperatures in the city are expected to just slightly above zero, some low-lying areas and parts of the suburbs could see patchy light frost early Friday morning.

This likely won't be a hard, killing frost for most areas around Edmonton. In fact, even in northern Alberta, morning lows shouldn't be much colder than the 0 to -3 range.

Temperatures will rebound to the upper teens by Friday afternoon and morning lows are expected to well above zero through the weekend and into early next week.

So, at least for Edmonton and area, this advisory will be a one-off and isn't expected to be a recurring theme over the next 5 to 10 days.