Coverage begins for advanced glucose monitors in Manitoba

There was movement Tuesday on coverage for modern diabetes technology in Manitoba.

A provincial spokesperson tells CTV effective Tuesday advanced glucose monitors are being covered for eligible adults with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

Previously this technology was only available to Manitobans 25-years-old or younger.

This comes after Manitoba promised in its 2023 Budget to expand eligibility for the advanced glucose and insulin pump program.

To get a monitor, people will have to meet their Pharmacare deductible and meet eligibility requirements.

The bulletin detailing the Pharmacare additions says these are for patients with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes currently on both basal and bolus insulin or using an insulin pump.

Added to the formulary are Dexcom G6, Freestyle Libre 1 & 2 and Medtronic Guardian Connect.

The province is still working on eligibility and coverage for inulin pumps for all eligible adults.

It is asking people who may be eligible to wait until the program is fully launched so they won’t have out-of-pocket costs that won't be covered.