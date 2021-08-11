COVID-19 active cases up 71% in Sask. 1 month after restrictions were lifted

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have increased 71 per cent in the month since all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

On July 11, Saskatchewan reported 399 active COVID-19 cases in the province. On Wednesday that number sits at 682, as the province reports 90 new cases.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 81, or 6.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The province reported 44 more recoveries and no additional deaths.

Sixty-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with 15 in intensive care.

New COVID-19 cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North Central (three), Far North East (24), North West (four), North Central (seven), North East (four), Saskatoon (22), Central West (two), Central East (three), Regina (five), South West (four), South Central (two) and South East (five) zones and four new cases are pending location information.

There are 1,370 more people who are fully vaccinated, with an additional 1,912 doses of vaccine administered.

Saskatchewan health care workers tested 1,864 more people for COVID-19.