COVID-19 activity in Windsor-Essex 'about the same' as last week
The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex says the COVID-19 activity in the region is about the same as it was the previous week.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released the weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday.
“The disease activity now in Windsor-Essex is about the same as last week,” said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “We continue to recommend people continue with public health measures, including staying at home if you’re sick, wearing a mask indoors, wearing a mask if you can’t remain consistently two metres away from someone else, to get vaccinated.”
Here are the data highlights for the week of April 18 - 24, 2022:
- The weekly high-risk case rate is 177.2 cases per 100,000 population, a decrease of 11.9 per cent compared to the previous week.
- Per cent positivity remained relatively unchanged from last week.
- Number of in-patient hospitalizations remained unchanged for Windsor-Essex County but increased in Ontario.
- ICU remains low in Windsor-Essex County but continues to increase across Ontario.
- Wastewater viral signals for April 18 - 24, 2022 showed a decline compared to the last week.
- Nine deaths were reported this week (April 18 - 24), compared to only one death reported during the previous week (April 11 - 17).
- Nine outbreaks were declared during the current week (April 18 - 24) compared to eight outbreaks declared during the previous week (April 11 - 17).
- From year to date, most outbreaks were declared in retirement homes, communal living facilities and hospitals.
- Windsor-Essex County has an overall third dose coverage rate of 51.5 per cent for residents 12 years and older.
- Local residents 12 to 17 year olds have the lowest third dose coverage rate (10.6 per cent), whereas the 80+ age group has the highest coverage rate (87.4 per cent).