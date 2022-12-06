COVID-19 and flu: 5 COVID-19 deaths, flu positivity up slightly

Ottawa Public Health is reporting five more deaths from COVID-19 in its Tuesday update and a slight increase in the positivity rate for influenza.

This brings the ongoing pandemic’s death toll to 965 residents of Ottawa, including 355 so far this year.

COVID-19 wastewater monitoring is showing a steady decline in the viral signal through November. However, OPH data show a spike in testing positivity in early December, which includes tests within long-term care facilities. The seven-day average test positivity on Dec. 4 was 14.2 per cent, up from 9.9 per cent on Dec. 1. The number of tests performed was much lower than average, which may have contributed to the result.

The wastewater monitoring project now also includes influenza and RSV reporting, which indicate a steady rise in influenza through November followed by a drop, and what appears to be a plateau in RSV in the final week of the month.

New influenza data for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 shows only a slight increase in testing positivity and a slightly smaller number of new lab-confirmed cases. OPH is reporting testing positivity of 28 per cent last week, up from 27.5 per cent the week prior. There were 74 new lab-confirmed cases of influenza A last week, down slightly from 76 cases the week before alongside one case of influenza B.

The number of tests per week continues to climb.

Hospitalizations because of COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady with 18 residents hospitalized for an active infection, including four in intensive care.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 93 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 17 patients

Montfort Hospital: 8 patients

CHEO: 0 patients

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 86,681 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 975 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 28-Dec. 4): 28.2

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.2 per cent

Known active cases: 319

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Dec. 5

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 924,293

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,267

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 610,382

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 309,315

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 34 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 6 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 97 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

8 in hospitals

6 in long-term care homes

6 in retirement homes

1 in group homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a hospital

1 in a retirement home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS