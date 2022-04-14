COVID-19 antiviral treatments available at Sudbury pharmacies

COVID-19 antiviral treatments are now easier to access in Ontario, but health officials say it's important to know the medication is not for everyone.

Atef Lotfy, who owns the Elgin Street Pharmacy in Sudbury, said so far he has filled one prescription for the treatments.

"She had rheumatoid arthritis and she has COVID," said Lotfy.

"It's not brand new -- they’ve used it before for HIV. It’s a combined medication … the dose is twice a day, three tablets and then three tablets for five days."

To be considered for treatment, you must have tested positive for COVID-19 and a health care provider must determine whether the treatment is right for you. Considerations include whether you are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

Lotfy said treatments require a prescription but are free to anyone regardless of the person's drugs coverage. He said the treatments are also time-sensitive and that they need to be started within five days.

"I hope COVID will be like a cold," he said. "You have a cold, take Tylenol. You have COVID, take antivirals … I hope it will be like that."

