COVID-19 Assessment Centre at WRH Met Campus reopens for targeted testing

Windsor Regional Hospital will reopen its Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre to help test asymptomatic education staff and students during the spring break.

Community partners will be teaming up next week to offer the targeted testing. The previously closed Met Campus assessment centre will be open for swabbing on Tuesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 15 with staffing provided by Erie Shores Healthcare and Essex-Windsor EMS Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST).

COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic students or staff members can be scheduled by visiting the WRH online booking page and selecting the MET location to make an appointment.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to continue to book their appointments at the existing WRH Ouellette Campus and Erie Shores Healthcare COVID-19 Assessment Centres.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 519-326-2373 extension 4263 for Leamington.

In addition, Medical Laboratories of Windsor will be expanding the hours of its assessment centre in LaSalle (5841 Malden Road) Monday to Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:39p.m., Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Med Labs tests both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals by booking an appointment online or calling 519-258-1991ext. 0.