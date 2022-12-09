COVID-19 assessment centre expands services to ease strain on emergency departments

As of Friday, the COVID-19 assessment centre at LHSC has expanded its services by transitioning into a “COVID, cold and flu care clinic” in an effort to ease pressure on emergency departments.

According to a press release from London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), the LHSC and Middlesex London Ontario Health Team have made the decision to transform its COVID-19 assessment centre into a “COVID, cold and flu care clinic” (CCFCC) as of Friday.

LHSC said this decision will “ease emergency department pressures and provide alternative accessible care for the community.”

The facility is located at Victoria Hospital, 800 Commissioners Road East, in building 24, and is open seven days a week from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Appointments must be made in advance online or by calling (519) 685-8500 ext. 75503.

The facility has been expanded to include the assessment, testing and treatment of patients with COVID, flus and colds including:

Fever or chills

Cough (not related to other causes such as allergies)

Difficulty breathing

Muscle aches or joint pain

Decreased or loss of taste or smell

Gastrointestinal symptoms (such as vomiting or diarrhea)

Runny nose or nasal congestion

Abdominal pain (not related to other causes)

Headache

Extreme tiredness

Sore throat

Pink eye (not related to other causes)

The CCFCC recommends making an appointment if patients:

Do not have a primary care provider

Have worsening symptoms that are improving, and feel the need for medical care

Have been told by a health professional to go to the CCFCC

Are at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 and qualify for testing and treatment

The services provided at the clinic are only available for adults at this time, but “will expand to serve paediatric patients in the near future and we will share details when they become available.”