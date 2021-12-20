COVID-19 booster bookings open to 18+ in Simcoe Muskoka with restrictions in effect
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 18 and older as the province tightens measures to cope with soaring infection rates.
Starting Monday morning, residents who received their second COVID-19 dose at least three months ago became eligible for the booster shot.
Appointments can be made at a community clinic online or by calling the Provincial Contact Booking Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
Additionally, participating pharmacies, some primary care providers and walk-in community clinics offer the shot without an appointment.
Walk-in appointments are being accepted for the following age groups:
- Those age 50 and older
- Health-care workers
- Indigenous individuals and non-indigenous household members
- People who have received two doses of Astrazeneca or one dose of the Janssen vaccine
ONTARIO RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE
The province reintroduced tightened restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge in Ontario.
Starting Sun., Dec. 19, various indoor public settings were pulled back to 50 per cent capacity limits.
The capacity limits include the following:
- Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs;
- Personal care services;
- Personal physical fitness trainers;
- Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies);
- Shopping malls;
- Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gyms);
- Indoor recreational amenities;
- Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities;
- Tour and guide services;
- Photography studios and services;
- Marinas and boating clubs;
- Facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities;
- Entertainment facilities such as concert venues, theatres and cinemas;
- Racing venues;
- Meeting and event spaces;
- Studio audiences in commercial film and television production;
- Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions;
- Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and
- Fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals.
However, these limits don't apply to a business or place being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service.
The province also cut the number of people from 25 to 10 at indoor social gatherings.