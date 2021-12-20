iHeartRadio

COVID-19 booster bookings open up to those age 18 and older in Simcoe Muskoka

Simcoe Muskoka has opened up COVID-19 booster bookings to those age 18 and older.

As of Monday morning, individuals who have received their second dose at least three months ago are eligible to book a third shot.

For those age 18 and older, bookings can be made online or by calling the Provincial Contact Booking Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Walk-in appointments are being accepted for the following age groups:

  • Those age 50 and older
  • Health care workers
  • Indigenous individuals and non-indigenous household members
  • People who have received two doses of Astrazeneca or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

More details can be found at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.

