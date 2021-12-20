COVID-19 booster bookings open up to those age 18 and older in Simcoe Muskoka

Simcoe Muskoka has opened up COVID-19 booster bookings to those age 18 and older.

As of Monday morning, individuals who have received their second dose at least three months ago are eligible to book a third shot.

For those age 18 and older, bookings can be made online or by calling the Provincial Contact Booking Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Walk-in appointments are being accepted for the following age groups:

Those age 50 and older

Health care workers

Indigenous individuals and non-indigenous household members

People who have received two doses of Astrazeneca or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

More details can be found at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.