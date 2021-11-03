COVID-19 booster shots available to vulnerable populations in London and Middlesex

Additional groups in London and Middlesex County are now eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine third dose appointment.

“Two doses of vaccine offer excellent protection against COVID-19,” said Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit, Dr. Alex Summers in a statement. “Adding a booster dose provides that extra layer of protection, particularly against the Delta variant because of how easily it can spread, for seniors and other individuals at higher-risk.”

Following Wednesday’s announcement by the provincial government, booster doses are available to the following vulnerable populations if at least six months has passed since the last dose;

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers)

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine)

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

Third doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine and the Moderna Spikevax vaccine will be available at the health unit’s mass vaccination clinics. Individuals who received first and/or second doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine can receive an mRNA vaccine for their third dose.

Appointments can be booked at www.covidvaccinelm.ca or by calling by calling 226-289-3560 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week

According to the health unit, availability will be determined by the date an individual received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and appointments must be booked in, walk-ins are not available for third doses.