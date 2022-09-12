COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron now available in Ontario

Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are now available for vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and older, with roll out to the rest of the population starting Sept. 26.

The bivalent booster targets the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

Individuals can receive this booster at least six months after their most recent dose, regardless of how many prior boosters they've had.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster is a safe and effective way for people to better protect themselves against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said in a statement.

“As vaccine protection decreases over time, I encourage all Ontarians aged five and over to receive the booster dose they are eligible for.”

BOOK A VACCINE WATERLOO REGION AND GUELPH

In Waterloo region, appointments for a public health vaccine clinic can be booked on the provincial portal. Public health officials said they are working on adding more appointments and clinics to meet initial demand.

Appointment can also be booked by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900.

In a media release, the Region of Waterloo said added protection is needed during the fall and winter months when community transmission of COVID-19 is expected to increase due to more time spent indoors and a seasonal increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) officials said residents can call 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006 to book an appointment now if they're eligible. Online booking for WDG Public Health will open the week of Sept. 26.

Huron Perth Public Health will have a walk-in clinic Monday afternoon at Goderich’s Memorial Arena with officials warning the public that doses are limited.

IMPORTANT TOOL IN FIGHTING COVID-19

“It’s great news for Ontarians, and it’s definitely going to help us all stay healthy and out of hospital and in work, or school or play this fall,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

She said the booster is the best way to have a healthy fall and holiday season.

“This is when we all get repertory viruses, so to stay healthy to not get sick to not have to cancel your vacation, to be able to enjoy all those things that happen as we go into fall, get your COVID booster, get you flu shot and that is the best way to stay health,” said Mercer.

When speaking to CTV News on Monday, some people said they are prepared to roll up their sleeves and get another dose of the vaccine.

“I'm going to get it because I feel safe with it, I've had all my other my other vaccines. I believe everything we can do to take pressure off the healthcare system we should do as citizens,” one person told CTV News.

Others said they think the two doses they currently have is enough.

“I don't think so, I think most people have had COVID already and I've got my two doses already,” an individual said.

The notion that having two doses is enough is something Mercer does not agree with.

“Think of it as the updated, improved vaccine for this fall to target specifically the Omicron strain of COVID,” said Mercer.

“COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are the best tool to keep people healthy and out of hospitals, and to ensure Ontario’s economy stays open as kids go back to school and as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said.

WHO IS CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE FOR THE BIVALENT VACCINE?

At 8 a.m. Monday, priority appointments became available for the following vulnerable populations:

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement care homes, Elder Care Lodges and adults living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services

Individuals aged 70 and older

Individuals who are 12 years and older with moderately to severely immunocompromising conditions (based on clinical discretion)

Adults 18 years and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 years and older

Pregnant individuals aged 18 years and older

Health care workers aged 18 years and older

Ontarians who don’t fall into this priority population can also start booking bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments on Monday. However, available appointments will only begin on Sept. 26.

If someone who isn't high risk already has an appointment booked before then, they can keep it and might be given the bivalent vaccine, if it is available at the time.