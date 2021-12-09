COVID-19 boosters available at weekend vaccine clinics in Waterloo Region

Select groups will be able to book a COVID-19 booster shot at the Every Dose Counts event at the Pinebush vaccination clinic coming up in Waterloo Region this weekend.

The clinic is focused on giving first doses to children between the ages of five and 11. However, appointments are also now available for adults over 70 and health-care workers who need a booster shot.

Booster shots are available six months or 168 days after a second dose.

The Cambridge Pinebush clinic has expanded capacity during the weekend.

There are also mobile clinics available at these locations:

Saturday, Dec. 11: Chandler Mowat Community Centre (9:30 a.m. – 12 noon)

Saturday, Dec. 11: Victoria Hills Community Centre (1-3:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 12: Cedarbrae Public School (1-5 p.m.)

Officials are encouraging anyone eligible for a first, second or third dose to book an appointment as early as possible.