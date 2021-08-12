COVID-19 cabinet committee considering extending pandemic protocols
CTV News has learned that the provincial government's COVID-19 cabinet committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss the idea of extending Alberta's public health measures beyond the August 16 deadline.
That was prompted by a meeting earlier Thursday of the priorities implementation committee.
Originally, the province announced that starting Monday, it was no longer necessary for people who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine.
However, with case counts rising substantially in recent days, there have been growing calls for the government to reconsider its original plan, because children under 12 aren't eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The province issued a statement late Thursday afternoon announcing that Alberta chief medical officer for health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta education minister Adriana LaGrange will hold a press availability Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Alberta added 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with a 6.45 per cent positivity rate.
