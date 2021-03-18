Patrons who visited a Kingston restaurant on Saturday evening are being told to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health confirms a COVID-19 positive case at Miss Bao Restaurant at 286 Princess St.

Health officials recommend anyone who attended Miss Bao Restaurant on Saturday, March 13, between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to self-monitor for symptoms for COVID-19.

People who develop symptoms should isolate immediately and get tested at an assessment centre.

Health officials recommend that individuals affected by the exposure at Miss Bao Restaurant get tested on or after 7 days from the exposure date (March 20).