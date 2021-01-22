A positive COVID-19 case has been found at a local Saskatoon high school, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed the division of a case at Bishop Murray High School, GSCS said in a media release.

The high school is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the division said

Affected students and staff will switch to at-home learning starting Friday.