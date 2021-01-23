A positive COVID-19 case has been found at two local high schools, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

On Friday the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed the division of a case at Holy Cross High School and St. Joseph High School, GSCS said in a news release.

The high schools are both working with public health officials to notify parents and caregivers.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the division said.

Affected students and staff will switch to at-home learning on Monday.