The COVID-19 case count in Manitoba continues to stay below 100 as health officials announced 77 new cases on Wednesday.

It was also announced that six previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

Manitoba has seen 32,421 cases since March 2020.

No new variant cases have been announced and the total sits at 22.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 36 are in the Northern Health Region, 24 are from Winnipeg, nine are in the Southern Health Region, six are in in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and two are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The province also added one new death in the Winnipeg area. It was a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home.

The death toll is now 908.

Manitoba currently has 1,185 active cases and 30,328 people have recovered.

There are 56 people in hospital with active COVID-19, including nine in intensive care. There are an additional 106 people who are no longer infectious, but still require care; 12 of those people are in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 1,928 tests were performed, bringing the total to 541,926 since February 2020.