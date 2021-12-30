COVID-19 case growth shrinks frontline workforce

The Manitoba government is looking to reduce wait times for COVID-19 swabs and results by opening a new testing site and tapping into federal lab capacity, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

While the details are vague at this point, it comes as workplaces struggle to keep their businesses functioning amid a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.

Kevin Schmidt, the co-owner of Downtown Family Foods, is doubling as a grocery delivery driver this week.

The surge of cases sweeping through the community and workplaces has sidelined some of the store’s staff.

“We’re down about 20 per cent of our staff and we’re not a big place, so four or five people we’re missing,” Schmidt said.

Some are self-isolating while awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.

Many Manitobans are waiting days for results because demand for testing exceeds the province’s current capacity.

“People are taking the precaution to go get tested and with the testing backlog, they may be negative but now they’re not going to know for three or four or five days,” Schmidt said.

A Manitoba government spokesperson told CTV News the province is looking to open a new testing site in the northwest part of the city and access further federal lab capacity to reduce wait times.

“Staffing will be added to existing testing sites as necessary, but staffing at the sites is not the primary limiting factor,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, a reminder that only Manitobans experiencing COVID-19, cold or flu-like symptoms should seek testing. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you should isolate and use the online screening tool or call Health Links for further information on isolation and to see if you should be tested.”

To speed things up the province has already started giving out rapid antigen tests at some sites instead of administering a PCR test. The Manitoba government said it’s also looking at adding more rapid test distribution sites with an increased supply of the tests expected in the new year.

But it may be too late for businesses struggling with staffing right now.

“All size retailers have been impacted by the significant growth of active cases in this province,” said John Graham, director of government relations for the Retail Council of Canada’s Prairies Region.

Graham said the longer wait times for testing combined with the 10-day isolation requirement for people who test positive has lead to staffing challenges.

He said Saskatchewan’s move to reduce the period of isolation from 10 days to five for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic people who test positive is welcome news. And it’s expected other provinces will follow suit, Graham said.

“That in itself would be helpful if it’s the safe, responsible thing to do,” Graham said. “Anytime you can help get people back to work in a safe way that will help take pressures off the labour shortages retail is facing.”

When asked if any retailers expect employees to prove they’re positive by getting a PCR test after a rapid test, Graham said most employers understand that may not be feasible.

“There’s really an understanding that access to those rapid tests is challenging and the waiting line to public centres is long,” Graham said.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, a union representing 19,000 workers including grocery and retail staff, said messaging to reduce contacts and work from home is important but isn’t possible for everyone.

“We need to step up and fight to protect those on the frontlines who do not have this option and are providing essential services for Manitobans,” said a statement from Marie Buchan, the UFCW Local 832’s secretary treasurer.

The union is calling on the province to prioritize frontline workers in the distribution of at-home COVID tests and to set and enforce capacity limits for all retail locations in Manitoba.

The Manitoba government said employers are encouraged to work with their employees on finding alternate arrangements while awaiting test results.

The government said employers can access financial help through the Manitoba Pandemic Sick Leave program which provides employers with up to $600 per employee for five full days of COVID-19-related sick leave.