COVID-19 case identified at Saskatoon school

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Saskatoon school.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan Health Authority officials informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools about a case identified at Bishop Roborecki School, according to a news release sent by the division.

The division said it working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, the division said.

The affected class will move to online learning.