COVID-19 case identified at St. Augustine School in Saskatoon

A COVID-19 case has been identified at St. Augustine School, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

The school division said it was notified about the case on Sunday and is working with health officials to notify parents and caregivers.

The affected class will switch to online learning, GSCS said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low.