COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario drop to 466, another 11 deaths reported
Ontario is reporting 466 new cases of COVID-19 as officials log an additional 11 deaths linked to the disease.
Ontario reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on TuesdayAcross the province, health officials reported another 446 new cases of COVID-19.
New Brunswick coroner's inquest begins into 2020 police killing of Rodney LeviThe coroner’s inquest into the death of a man from New Brunswick's Metepenagiag First Nation began in Miramichi on Tuesday.
Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz re-elected; no recount to take placeAfter a tight race in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding, Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz has been re-elected after increasing his lead over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson, who conceded the race on Tuesday.
Manitoba health officials warning of challenging cold and flu seasonAs the fourth wave of COVID-19 officially hits Manitoba, public health officials are warning of a challenging cold and flu season.
Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flightA Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Calgary Police Service Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.
Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some gradesAn Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.
North York Women's Shelter's community hub to be named after van attack victim Anne Marie D'AmicoThe brother of van attack victim Annie Marie D’Amico says his sister would be thrilled to see that her name will now be permanently linked to a one-of-a-kind community hub aimed at helping women and children escape violence and get a fresh start.
