All classes at a Saskatoon school are moving online after a case of COVID-19 was discovered.

On March 21, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) was informed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) about a positive case of the virus in an individual at St. Mary's Wellness and Education Centre, according to a news release.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said.

In the early stages of the SHA’s investigation, it appears a number of classes may potentially be affected, GSCS said, and out of abundance of caution, all classes in the school are switching to online learning starting March 22.

Regular in-school classes will resume April 12, GSCS said.