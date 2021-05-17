COVID-19 case prompts Saskatoon school to move to online learning

St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre in Saskatoon is switching to Level Four of the province’s Safe Schools plan after a possible COVID-19 variant of concern was identified at the school, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

This means the school will move to online learning, the school division said in a news release issued Sunday evening.

No word on when in-person classes will resume at St. Mary’s.

GSCS said a COVID-19 case at St. Augustine School in Humboldt is also being investigated as a variant of concern.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact, the release said.

"We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill," GSCS said in the release.