COVID-19 case rate drops 31 per cent, hospitalizations also down in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week.

WECHU released its weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday.

Data Highlights for May 30 - June 5, 2022

The weekly high-risk case rate is 27.5 cases per 100,000 population, a decrease of 31.3 per cent compared to the previous week.

Percent positivity slightly decreased by 1.7 percentage points from the previous week.

The number of in-patient hospitalizations and ICU admissions declined for both Windsor-Essex County and Ontario. On Thursday, there were 18 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, with two in the ICU.

Wastewater viral signals for May 30 – June 5, 2022 remained stable at low levels.

Four deaths were reported this week (May 30 – June 5, 2022), compared to two deaths reported during the previous week (May 23 - 29, 2022).

Similar to the previous week, only one outbreak was declared during the current week (May 30 – June 5, 2022).

Windsor-Essex County has an overall third dose coverage rate of 52.1 per cent for residents 12 years and older. o Local residents 12 to 17 year olds have the lowest third dose coverage rate (11.0 per cent), whereas the 80+ age group has the highest coverage rate (89.3 per cent).