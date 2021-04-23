COVID-19 case rate, per cent positivity increase in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 is at 412 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,084 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,187 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

28 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 cases are community acquired

24 cases are still under investigation.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave the weekly epidemiological summary on Friday. Windsor-Essex is doing better than the provincial average in the key indicators, but the numbers are “creeping up” here, says Ahmed.

“I don’t want people to be complacent and think that things are under control,” says Ahmed.

The case rate in the region is 92.7/100,000 for the full week and 95.9 for the past seven days. The per cent positivity is 6.6 per cent for the full week, compared to 5.5 the previous week. It is the 12th highest positivity rate in the province.

WECHU says there are 485 active cases. There are 21 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.

Thirty-four per cent of the active cases are Variants of Concern (VOC). There’s been a total of 611 VOC cases in the region.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including nine at workplaces, one in a long-term care home and one school outbreak.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: