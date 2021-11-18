COVID-19 case rates, per cent positivity and hospitalizations increase: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released its weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday, showing key COVID-19 indicators are worsening in the region.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says residents must follow public health measures and continue to get vaccinated to help decrease the burden of COVID-19.

Here’s the overall summary for Windsor-Essex:

Case rates in WEC have increased this week

Wastewater surveillance data highlights COVID-19 levels have increased recently

Disproportionately higher cases among children and youth

COVID-19 related hospitalization have increased but ICU admissions remain unchanged.

Number of doses administered has increased due to 3rd doses/booster.

Summary of Monitoring Indicators: