COVID-19 case surge leads to lockdown in Saugeen First Nation

Grey-Bruce has added 115 new COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday -- 27 of those have been in the Saugeen First Nation, leading to a community shutdown and voluntary stay-at-home order.

“Due to the current outbreak, all band programs except for essential services will be closed until further notice,” says Saugeen First Nation Councillor Melissa Snowdon.

Saugeen First Nation Chief Lester Anoquot says some in the community, located north of Southampton, simply aren’t taking the COVID-19 situation seriously.

“This puts us in an awkward situation, as the rest of the province is slowly reopening. And most of our people have been vaccinated. So, it’s those that haven’t been vaccinated that have been the ones contracting the variant,” says Anoquot.

Thirty vaccines were distributed during an emergency clinic over the weekend, along with 75 COVID-19 tests, in the Saugeen First Nation.

Throughout the rest of Grey-Bruce, the surge is focused on the region’s homeless and transient population, says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

While concerning, he believes the sudden surge shouldn’t keep Grey-Bruce from partially reopening with the rest of the province come Wednesday.

“In general, the settings that are regulated, that follow public health recommendations, have remained at very low numbers of cases, connected to transmission within them. So, from that point of view we’re asking the public to be more vigilant, but at the same time we’re ready for reopening to Stage 2, based on the fact that these settings are regulated well,” says Arra.

More vaccines are on their way to Grey-Bruce this week, to try and help stem the sudden, and unexpected COVID-19 case surge, which has the region nearly leading the province in terms of case positivity.

In fact, the health unit is looking for extra volunteers to staff the extra vaccination clinics in Grey-Bruce this week.

To follow the situation at the Saugeen First Nation, you can visit: www.saugeen first nation.ca.