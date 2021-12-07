COVID-19 case update coming after B.C.'s hospitalizations reach 3-month low

B.C.'s Health Ministry will release more data on the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday after the province's hospitalizations reached a three-month low.

Tuesday's case update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though health officials are speaking live as well.

On Monday, the Health Ministry shared three days' worth of test information, revealing 946 more infections were counted over the weekend. Those positive tests caused the province's seven-day average for infections to decrease slightly to 350 per day.

Meanwhile, the number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped to 241 over the weekend, which is the lowest it's been since Sept. 6. The number of patients in intensive care also fell to 89, down from 95 on Friday.

B.C.'s active case count decreased to 2,876, a drop of about 200 from last week.

However, growing concerns about the new Omicron variant have raised questions about what impact it might have on COVID-19 transmission around the world.

"We don't need Omicron to tell us to be cautious over Christmas. We just need to look at the Delta variant, which is here now and has a profound effect on all of us," Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday.

"This is a time when you should be concerned with the vaccination status of those around you and ensure that you stay safe right now."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel